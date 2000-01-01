PSM Alumni Testimonials

More than 400 graduates from our five programs have secured employment in technology industries in the United States and other parts of the world. Interested in hearing from some of our successful alumni? Tune in to hear from graduates of our Space Studies, Bioscience and Health Policy, Environmental Analysis, and Energy Geoscience programs. Discover how their education at Rice University paved the way for their professional growth and advancement. Our alumni share their experiences during their studies, highlighting the skills they acquired that led them to exciting careers in their respective fields of interest.